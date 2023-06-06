Magellan Asset Management Ltd Sells 46,673 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 949,123 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 46,673 shares during the period. Norfolk Southern makes up approximately 2.0% of Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Magellan Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $233,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,647,054 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,603,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,936 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,099,195 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,007,991,000 after purchasing an additional 25,997 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,295,294 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $481,323,000 after purchasing an additional 24,172 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,039,316 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $502,528,000 after purchasing an additional 110,529 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,467,443 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $361,607,000 after purchasing an additional 84,779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Norfolk Southern from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Norfolk Southern from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $272.00 to $269.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.48.

Norfolk Southern Trading Down 1.2 %

NSC traded down $2.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $211.71. The company had a trading volume of 367,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,588,619. The stock has a market cap of $48.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.34. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $196.33 and a 52 week high of $264.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.15 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 23.40%. Norfolk Southern’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.51%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total transaction of $419,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,654 shares in the company, valued at $6,423,545.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Norfolk Southern

(Get Rating)

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company also transports overseas freight through several Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports. Its services include property leases and sales, wire line or pipeline and fiber optics projects, access property, managing private crossings, promoting businesses with signboards, and natural resource management.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.