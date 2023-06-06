Magellan Asset Management Ltd Sells 552 Shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS)

Magellan Asset Management Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 552 shares during the quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned approximately 0.07% of ONE Gas worth $2,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGS. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ONE Gas by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,890,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $485,002,000 after buying an additional 101,666 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ONE Gas by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,121,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $430,923,000 after acquiring an additional 83,328 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of ONE Gas by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,062,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $145,157,000 after purchasing an additional 44,893 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,206,386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,441,000 after acquiring an additional 55,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of ONE Gas in the 4th quarter valued at about $86,907,000. Institutional investors own 83.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on OGS. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $84.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of ONE Gas from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

ONE Gas Trading Up 2.0 %

ONE Gas stock traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.54. 91,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,730. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.86 and a 12-month high of $89.01. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.68.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.68 million. ONE Gas had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONE Gas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. ONE Gas’s payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc engages in the provision of natural gas distribution services. It offers natural gas to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers. The firm operates through three divisions: oklahoma natural gas, kansas gas service and texas gas service The company was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

