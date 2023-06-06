Maiar DEX Hits 24 Hour Volume of $28,616.37 (MEX)

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. Over the last week, Maiar DEX has traded up 0.6% against the dollar. Maiar DEX has a market cap of $23.49 million and approximately $28,616.37 worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Maiar DEX token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Maiar DEX alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00006160 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.28 or 0.00019469 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00024618 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000103 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00015571 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27,107.73 or 1.00003743 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000991 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000086 BTC.

About Maiar DEX

MEX is a token. Its launch date was November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp. Maiar DEX’s official website is xexchange.com.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Elrond platform. xExchange has a current supply of 0. The last known price of xExchange is 0.00000667 USD and is down -5.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $245,620.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maiar DEX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Maiar DEX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Maiar DEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Maiar DEX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.