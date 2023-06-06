Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.23

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, February 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be given a dividend of 0.225 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th.

Main Street Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 2.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 12 consecutive years. Main Street Capital has a payout ratio of 72.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $3.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.4%.

Main Street Capital Stock Performance

NYSE MAIN opened at $40.50 on Tuesday. Main Street Capital has a 52-week low of $31.66 and a 52-week high of $45.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.75 and a 200-day moving average of $39.05.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling at Main Street Capital

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MAIN shares. TheStreet raised shares of Main Street Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Main Street Capital in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Main Street Capital presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

In other Main Street Capital news, EVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $267,988.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,037 shares in the company, valued at $6,307,058.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Nicholas Meserve sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total transaction of $118,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 80,689 shares in the company, valued at $3,187,215.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jason B. Beauvais sold 6,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total transaction of $267,988.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 160,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,307,058.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,694 shares of company stock worth $619,006. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Main Street Capital

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Main Street Capital by 11.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $274,000. SS&H Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Main Street Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $1,079,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 40.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 47,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,018,000 after buying an additional 13,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Main Street Capital by 6.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 43,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,861,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.79% of the company’s stock.

About Main Street Capital

Main Street Capital is a principal investment firm that provides long-term debt and equity capital to lower middle market companies. Main Street’s investments are primarily made to support management buyouts, recapitalizations, growth financings and acquisitions of companies that operate in diverse industry sectors and generally have annual revenues ranging from $10 million to $100 million.

See Also

