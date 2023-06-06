Marathon Digital (NASDAQ:MARA) Trading 7.9% Higher

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Rating) shares traded up 7.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $9.94 and last traded at $9.92. 39,366,199 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 35,276,727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Compass Point increased their price objective on Marathon Digital from $10.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Marathon Digital from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Digital in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.63.

Marathon Digital Trading Up 9.7 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 5.02. The company has a current ratio of 16.22, a quick ratio of 16.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital ( NASDAQ:MARA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 16th. The business services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $28.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.47 million. Marathon Digital had a negative return on equity of 25.22% and a negative net margin of 569.32%. On average, equities analysts predict that Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Marathon Digital by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 474,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,259,000 after purchasing an additional 4,843 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 57,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 8,588 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,709 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 54.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 52,851 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 18,693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 33.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,230 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 3,601 shares in the last quarter. 39.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marathon Digital

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc is a digital asset technology company, which engages in mining cryptocurrencies with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets. The company was founded on February 23, 2010 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

