Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) Shares Purchased by Schechter Investment Advisors LLC

Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,184 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $1,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,594,517 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $651,119,000 after purchasing an additional 123,745 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,934,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $390,854,000 after purchasing an additional 42,273 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,982,169 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $347,095,000 after purchasing an additional 58,361 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,239,842 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $222,484,000 after purchasing an additional 22,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 22,119.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,227,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,449,000 after buying an additional 2,217,443 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on MPC shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $160.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $139.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $141.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 0.3 %

In other Marathon Petroleum news, SVP Suzanne Gagle sold 60,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $8,059,351.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,176,477.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MPC stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $109.03. 550,523 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,988,198. The company has a market capitalization of $46.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.27, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a fifty-two week low of $77.62 and a fifty-two week high of $138.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $118.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.60.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $6.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.23 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $35.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 46.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is currently 9.04%.

Marathon Petroleum declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 10.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Marathon Petroleum Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in the refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

