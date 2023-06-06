Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:MRIN opened at $0.76 on Friday. Marin Software has a 52 week low of $0.56 and a 52 week high of $2.38. The firm has a market cap of $13.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.84.

Marin Software (NASDAQ:MRIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.58 million for the quarter. Marin Software had a negative return on equity of 62.38% and a negative net margin of 113.22%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Marin Software by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,147,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 237,689 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marin Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marin Software by 115.2% in the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 19,899 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marin Software by 565.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 223,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 190,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Marin Software by 14.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 50,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 6,542 shares in the last quarter. 12.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marin Software, Inc is a cloud-based digital advertising management company. It provides cross-channel, cross-device, enterprise marketing software platform for search, social and display advertising channels, offered as a software-as-a-service. The firm’s integrated platform is an analytics, workflow and optimization solutions for marketing professionals, allowing them to manage their digital advertising spend across search and display advertising channels.

