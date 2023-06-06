MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Down 3%

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $265.30 and last traded at $265.66. 291,957 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 17% from the average session volume of 351,464 shares. The stock had previously closed at $273.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $288.00 price target on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet raised shares of MarketAxess from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $341.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of MarketAxess from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $321.00 to $403.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MarketAxess currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $334.10.

MarketAxess Stock Down 2.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $316.58 and its 200-day moving average is $321.70. The company has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.69 and a beta of 0.79.

MarketAxess Dividend Announcement

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. MarketAxess had a net margin of 35.23% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The company had revenue of $203.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. MarketAxess’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.74%.

Insider Activity at MarketAxess

In related news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.80, for a total transaction of $89,700.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,567,572.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 94.6% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. BOKF NA bought a new position in shares of MarketAxess in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 49.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 62.5% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

About MarketAxess

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc engages in an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It operates through the Americas, Europe, and Asia geographical segments. The company was founded by Richard Mitchell Mcvey on April 11, 2000, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

