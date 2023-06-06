Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Bought by Northeast Financial Consultants Inc

Northeast Financial Consultants Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,894 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the third quarter valued at $451,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 109,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,426,000 after acquiring an additional 25,460 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 38.1% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,259,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $424,720,000 after acquiring an additional 24,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 933 shares in the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MLM has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $390.00 to $386.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $420.00 to $428.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.75.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 0.9 %

MLM traded up $3.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $420.73. 325,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,545. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $284.99 and a 12-month high of $428.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $375.08 and a 200 day moving average of $359.98. The firm has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $1.17. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 15.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 17.04%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

