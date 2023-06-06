MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Down 3.2%

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) shares traded down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $1,246.10 and last traded at $1,247.78. 197,835 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 483,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,289.49.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on MercadoLibre in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,480.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $62.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1,275.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,127.58.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $3.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.88 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 34.92% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 16.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in MercadoLibre by 28.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 45 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,341 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the 4th quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. 80.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the development of an online commerce platform with a focus on e-commerce and related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, and Other Countries. The Other Countries segment includes Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, Panama, Peru, Bolivia, Honduras, Nicaragua, El Salvador, Guatemala, Paraguay, Uruguay, and the United States of America.

