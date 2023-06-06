Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) is Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s 8th Largest Position

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,260,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 228,112 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for approximately 1.4% of Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $250,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 72.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,372,296.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 143,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.93, for a total transaction of $16,472,801.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 271,817 shares in the company, valued at $31,239,927.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rita A. Karachun sold 15,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.53, for a total value of $1,865,788.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 45,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,372,296.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 488,258 shares of company stock valued at $56,481,018. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Down 2.6 %
Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $2.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $110.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,739,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,764,755. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $113.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.42. The firm has a market cap of $279.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.35. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.05 and a 12-month high of $119.65.
Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $14.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.81 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 6.95 earnings per share for the current year.
Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.65%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.03%.
Merck & Co., Inc. Profile
Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Merck & Co., Inc. (MRK)
- Is American Airlines a Good Stock to Buy?
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- It Is Not Too Late To “Git” On Board With GitLab
- Is Frontline’s 20% Dividend Too Good To Be True?
- Hospitality’s Rebound Has A Table At Cracker Barrel
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.