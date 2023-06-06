Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH) PT Lowered to $50.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Methanex (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) had its target price lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

MEOH has been the topic of several other research reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Methanex from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Methanex from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Methanex from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Methanex from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Methanex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $53.18.

MEOH opened at $44.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.89. Methanex has a 12-month low of $28.73 and a 12-month high of $54.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.62.

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.19. Methanex had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 7.07%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $944.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. Methanex’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Methanex will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Methanex’s payout ratio is currently 18.72%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Methanex by 37.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Methanex by 0.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 91,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,239,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Methanex by 1.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 48,756 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Methanex by 9.1% during the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,197 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Methanex by 1.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,889 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,228,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.38% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Corp. engages in the production and supply of methanol. The firm supplies in the international market such as North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. It also operates the methanol ocean tanker fleet. The company was founded on March 11, 1968 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

