MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) Trading 4.5% Higher

MicroVision, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVIS – Get Rating) shares rose 4.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $5.62 and last traded at $5.57. Approximately 989,105 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 2,584,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of MicroVision from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Get MicroVision alerts:

MicroVision Trading Up 19.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 3.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.82 and its 200 day moving average is $2.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MicroVision

MicroVision ( NASDAQ:MVIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11). The company had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MicroVision, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MVIS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in MicroVision by 88.9% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,522,292 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,405,000 after buying an additional 1,657,338 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in MicroVision in the 1st quarter worth $7,079,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MicroVision during the fourth quarter worth about $3,002,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of MicroVision by 11.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,852,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $18,635,000 after acquiring an additional 501,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in MicroVision in the first quarter valued at about $1,281,000. 29.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MicroVision

(Get Rating)

MicroVision, Inc engages in the development of laser beam scanning technology. It integrates micro-electrical mechanical systems (MEMS), lasers, optics, hardware, algorithms and machine learning software into its proprietary technology to address existing and emerging markets. It uses its technology to develop automotive lidar sensors and provide solutions for advanced driver-assisted systems (ADAS).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for MicroVision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MicroVision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.