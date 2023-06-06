Mobileye Global (NYSE:MBLY) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mobileye Global (NYSE:MBLY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday.

Mobileye Global stock opened at $42.37 on Friday. Mobileye Global has a 52-week low of $24.85 and a 52-week high of $48.11.

Mobileye Global (NYSE:MBLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $458.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $457.54 million.

