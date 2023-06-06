Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Stake Lessened by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) by 35.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,937 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,752 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.22% of Molina Healthcare worth $41,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 85.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in Molina Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $59,000. 94.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Molina Healthcare alerts:

Molina Healthcare Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of MOH stock traded down $2.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $290.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 507,532. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $285.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $297.77. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $249.78 and a one year high of $374.00. The company has a market cap of $16.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.68.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.13 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 36.20%. Molina Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.90 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 20.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MOH. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $354.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $282.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $375.00 target price on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $354.75.

Molina Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Molina Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molina Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.