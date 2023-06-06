Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Saturday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $347.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $360.00 to $348.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $282.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $365.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $354.75.

Molina Healthcare Trading Up 2.0 %

MOH stock opened at $292.87 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $285.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $297.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Molina Healthcare has a 52-week low of $249.78 and a 52-week high of $374.00. The firm has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.68.

Institutional Trading of Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare ( NYSE:MOH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $5.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.68. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 36.20%. The business had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare will post 20.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,582,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,131,000 after buying an additional 19,787 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,787,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,013,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413,257 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,603,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,362,000 after purchasing an additional 749,696 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,457,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,633,000 after purchasing an additional 501,107 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,240,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,488,000 after purchasing an additional 110,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company was founded by C. David Molina in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, CA.

Featured Stories

