MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Increased to $220.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Mizuho from $180.00 to $220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on MDB. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $270.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $270.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $280.00 to $374.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of MongoDB from $363.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of MongoDB from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the company from $230.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, MongoDB has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $328.35.

Get MongoDB alerts:

MongoDB Stock Performance

MDB stock opened at $388.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80. The stock has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.21 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.79. MongoDB has a 52 week low of $135.15 and a 52 week high of $397.98.

Insider Buying and Selling at MongoDB

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $368.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.77 million. MongoDB had a negative net margin of 23.58% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.15) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MongoDB will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.33, for a total value of $164,397.60. Following the sale, the executive now owns 53,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,112,906.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.33, for a total value of $164,397.60. Following the sale, the executive now owns 53,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,112,906.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Hope F. Cochran sold 1,175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.33, for a total transaction of $268,287.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,154,750.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,013 shares of company stock valued at $25,498,987 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MongoDB

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 4,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MongoDB by 19.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,823,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MongoDB by 9.8% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in MongoDB by 100.3% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

About MongoDB

(Get Rating)

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MongoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MongoDB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.