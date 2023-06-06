MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target Raised to $400.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $270.00 to $400.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on MongoDB from $256.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on MongoDB from $325.00 to $280.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $365.00 price objective on shares of MongoDB in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on MongoDB from $257.00 to $280.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $328.35.

MongoDB stock opened at $388.57 on Friday. MongoDB has a twelve month low of $135.15 and a twelve month high of $397.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $250.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $216.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.80, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.21 and a beta of 1.04.

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.38. MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 44.73% and a negative net margin of 23.58%. The business had revenue of $368.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.15) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that MongoDB will post -4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total transaction of $138,145.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,042,988.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Thomas Bull sold 605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.34, for a total transaction of $138,145.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,042,988.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Michael Lawrence Gordon sold 5,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.36, for a total transaction of $1,177,652.52. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,682,302.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 104,013 shares of company stock worth $25,498,987. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in MongoDB by 3,283,771.0% in the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,018,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,383,000 after buying an additional 1,017,969 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in MongoDB by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,593,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,313,000 after buying an additional 897,911 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in MongoDB by 493.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 918,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,738,000 after buying an additional 763,400 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,735,000. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in MongoDB in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

MongoDB, Inc engages in the development and provision of a general-purpose database platform. The firm’s products include MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, MongoDB Atlas and Community Server. It also offers professional services including consulting and training. The company was founded by Eliot Horowitz, Dwight A.

