Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stake Boosted by Ossiam

Ossiam lifted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 2,097.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 7,426 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $2,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 14.4% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,851 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 31.1% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MPWR has been the topic of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Raymond James upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $400.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $425.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $522.67.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 0.7 %

In other news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total value of $351,181.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 204,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $83,738,133.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, VP Maurice Sciammas sold 857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total value of $351,181.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 204,349 shares in the company, valued at $83,738,133.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 11,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $463.55, for a total transaction of $5,211,229.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,067,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,615,730.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,298 shares of company stock valued at $18,378,940. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ MPWR opened at $490.41 on Tuesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $301.69 and a 1-year high of $553.64. The company has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a PE ratio of 50.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $462.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $438.89.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

