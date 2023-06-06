Montchanin Asset Management LLC Has $1.67 Million Holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU)

Montchanin Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,668 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the quarter. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 accounts for about 2.3% of Montchanin Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Montchanin Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 were worth $1,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 2,064.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 596,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,368,000 after buying an additional 568,728 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the fourth quarter worth $5,586,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,652,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the third quarter valued at about $2,271,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the 4th quarter worth about $1,490,000.

Get ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 alerts:

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.99. 14,468,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,071,584. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.54. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 has a twelve month low of $11.85 and a twelve month high of $23.86.

About ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPXU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.