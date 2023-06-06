Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $308.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $342.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $355.00 to $360.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Moody’s from $293.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Moody’s in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $308.80.

Shares of NYSE MCO traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $330.69. The stock had a trading volume of 561,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,502. The firm has a market cap of $60.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.29. Moody’s has a twelve month low of $230.16 and a twelve month high of $335.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $307.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $301.13.

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a return on equity of 59.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.89 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Moody’s will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.55, for a total transaction of $633,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at $20,841,018.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Moody’s by 14.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 356,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,662,000 after purchasing an additional 45,601 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Moody’s by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,435,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Moody’s by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 318,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in Moody’s by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Moody’s by 10.2% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 31,646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA) segments. The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

