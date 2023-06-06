Moonbeam Price Hits $0.27 on Top Exchanges (GLMR)

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 6th. During the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. Moonbeam has a total market capitalization of $173.59 million and $3.52 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Moonbeam coin can now be purchased for about $0.27 or 0.00000989 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00053815 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.08 or 0.00037227 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00016169 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000220 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00005602 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000502 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00004121 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000897 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,070,543,118 coins and its circulating supply is 647,950,977 coins. Moonbeam’s official message board is medium.com/moonbeam-network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

