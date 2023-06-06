Moonriver Trading 5.8% Lower This Week (MOVR)

Moonriver (MOVR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on June 6th. Over the last week, Moonriver has traded down 5.8% against the dollar. One Moonriver token can currently be purchased for $6.13 or 0.00022553 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonriver has a market capitalization of $43.00 million and $1.56 million worth of Moonriver was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Moonriver

Moonriver’s genesis date was May 31st, 2021. Moonriver’s total supply is 10,825,176 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,010,819 tokens. Moonriver’s official Twitter account is @moonrivernw and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Moonriver is medium.com/moonriver-network. The Reddit community for Moonriver is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Moonriver’s official website is moonbeam.network/networks/moonriver.

Buying and Selling Moonriver

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonriver is a companion network to Moonbeam and provides a permanently incentivized canary network. New code ships to Moonriver first, where it can be tested and verified under real economic conditions. Once proven, the same code ships to Moonbeam on Polkadot.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonriver directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonriver should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Moonriver using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

