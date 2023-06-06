Morgan Stanley Increases Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Price Target to $158.00

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $154.00 to $158.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RSG. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Republic Services in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They set a hold rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $131.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a market perform rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Republic Services has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $146.80.

Republic Services Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE RSG opened at $143.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.61. Republic Services has a one year low of $119.72 and a one year high of $149.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.11. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.76% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Republic Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Republic Services will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 41.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In other Republic Services news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total transaction of $574,842.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Katharine Weymouth sold 4,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total value of $574,842.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tomago Collins sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total transaction of $202,039.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,685.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Republic Services

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Group 3. The Group 1 segment focuses on the business of recycling and solid waste in geographic areas located in western United States. The Group 2 segment includes the recycling and solid waste business in geographic areas located in the southeastern and mid-western and the eastern seaboard of the United States.

