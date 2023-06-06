M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $122.09, but opened at $125.70. M&T Bank shares last traded at $125.66, with a volume of 138,648 shares.

Specifically, CFO Daryl N. Bible purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $120.61 per share, for a total transaction of $1,206,100.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,100. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Rudina Seseri sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total value of $82,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,736 shares in the company, valued at $205,542.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daryl N. Bible purchased 10,000 shares of M&T Bank stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $120.61 per share, with a total value of $1,206,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of M&T Bank from $141.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wolfe Research cut M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on M&T Bank from $160.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $178.00 to $155.00 in a report on Monday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.74.

M&T Bank Stock Up 3.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $20.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.30.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 23.20%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that M&T Bank Co. will post 16.82 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On M&T Bank

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTB. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in M&T Bank during the first quarter worth $27,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of M&T Bank by 887.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 84.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About M&T Bank

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

Further Reading

