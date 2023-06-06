Natixis Has $25.03 Million Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Natixis increased its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 585.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 573,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 490,166 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $25,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USB. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 30,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,342,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 12,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 2,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Connolly Sarah T. lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Connolly Sarah T. now owns 24,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,064,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 14,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $52.50 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. TheStreet lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.16.

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

In other news, Director Alan B. Colberg bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $343,107. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Alan B. Colberg bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,050 shares in the company, valued at $343,107. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Scott W. Wine bought 30,438 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.85 per share, for a total transaction of $999,888.30. Following the purchase, the director now owns 30,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $999,888.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have bought 76,698 shares of company stock worth $2,446,082. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of USB stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.02. 1,694,426 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,801,148. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $52.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.93.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.09). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.21% and a return on equity of 16.70%. The business had revenue of $7.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.06%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

