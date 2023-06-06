Natixis Has $29.70 Million Stock Position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Natixis grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 556.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,826 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned about 0.06% of O’Reilly Automotive worth $29,698,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Legacy Bridge LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 51.4% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total value of $658,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $687,970. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Jeffrey Alan Lauro sold 740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $890.00, for a total value of $658,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $687,970. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.55, for a total value of $4,627,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 56,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,531,441.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,183 shares of company stock worth $42,243,407. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ORLY traded down $6.96 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $895.15. The stock had a trading volume of 53,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,254. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $580.01 and a twelve month high of $964.58. The stock has a market cap of $54.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.07, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $907.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $855.32.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.00 by $0.28. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 176.66%. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.17 EPS. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 37.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $900.00 to $975.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com cut O’Reilly Automotive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $815.00 to $868.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $975.00 to $1,050.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $933.38.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

