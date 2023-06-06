Natixis Increases Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Natixis grew its holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 606.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 71,354 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,257 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Insulet were worth $20,935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PODD. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 2,829 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its holdings in shares of Insulet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Insulet by 0.4% during the third quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,836,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Insulet by 2.7% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $468,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter.

Get Insulet alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PODD shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Insulet from $292.00 to $329.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Insulet from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Insulet from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Insulet from $320.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Insulet from $350.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $330.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Insulet Stock Performance

In other Insulet news, insider Charles Alpuche sold 23,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.15, for a total transaction of $7,140,815.15. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,909,957.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.31, for a total value of $399,479.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,278,158.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Charles Alpuche sold 23,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.15, for a total transaction of $7,140,815.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,584 shares in the company, valued at $13,909,957.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,656 shares of company stock valued at $12,777,294. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PODD traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $282.73. The stock had a trading volume of 26,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,750. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $310.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $301.13. Insulet Co. has a twelve month low of $192.33 and a twelve month high of $335.91. The firm has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a PE ratio of 240.20, a PEG ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.80.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.14. Insulet had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $358.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Insulet Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insulet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.