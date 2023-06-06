Natixis Investment Managers International Boosts Stock Position in Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Natixis Investment Managers International raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) by 86.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,747 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems were worth $143,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 3.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,238 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,718 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 2,655 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 4.5% in the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on WMS shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $108.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $113.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Advanced Drainage Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.17.

Advanced Drainage Systems Price Performance

Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems stock traded up $2.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $104.72. The stock had a trading volume of 30,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,675. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.37. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $75.02 and a twelve month high of $153.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.38 and its 200 day moving average is $88.08.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $617.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $567.10 million. Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 52.49%. Advanced Drainage Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Drainage Systems Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. This is a boost from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Advanced Drainage Systems’s payout ratio is 9.23%.

Advanced Drainage Systems Profile

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

Featured Articles

