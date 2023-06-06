Natixis Investment Managers International Buys New Position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Natixis Investment Managers International acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,810 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 956.3% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 169 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 90.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total value of $468,244.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,887 shares in the company, valued at $565,852. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 1.6 %

Vulcan Materials stock traded up $3.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $205.42. The stock had a trading volume of 99,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,907. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $179.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.33 billion, a PE ratio of 44.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.73. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $137.54 and a twelve month high of $205.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Vulcan Materials will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $188.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Friday, February 10th. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $208.08.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the production of construction aggregates. Its products include crushed stone, sand, and gravel. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.