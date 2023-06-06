Natixis Investment Managers International Decreases Holdings in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX)

Natixis Investment Managers International lowered its stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,410 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Skechers U.S.A. were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 88.9% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,360 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 338.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,568 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Skechers U.S.A. in the third quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Skechers U.S.A. by 71.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,416 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total transaction of $184,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $368,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Richard Siskind sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $1,073,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152,999 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,212,986.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Katherine J. Blair sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.70, for a total transaction of $184,450.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Skechers U.S.A. Price Performance

Shares of SKX stock traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $52.59. 216,439 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,802,710. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.28 and a fifty-two week high of $54.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $50.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.23. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.41. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SKX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $69.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.27.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segment. The Wholesale segment includes department stores, family shoe stores, specialty running, and sporting goods retailers.

