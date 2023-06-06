Natixis Investment Managers International Decreases Stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Natixis Investment Managers International cut its holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Get Rating) by 30.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,412 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $181,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 84,491 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,085,000 after acquiring an additional 21,119 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in SPS Commerce by 62.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in SPS Commerce by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 55.3% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 19,385 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,543,000 after acquiring an additional 6,904 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in SPS Commerce by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,421 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,863,000 after acquiring an additional 6,294 shares during the period. 99.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPSC traded up $1.89 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $165.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,945. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $153.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.45. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.75 and a 12 month high of $165.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.93 and a beta of 0.77.

In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 5,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.39, for a total transaction of $847,994.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 148,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,301,648.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 5,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.39, for a total transaction of $847,994.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,734 shares in the company, valued at $24,301,648.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.11, for a total value of $587,196.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,260,002.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,790 shares of company stock worth $1,580,560. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on SPS Commerce from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. JMP Securities increased their target price on SPS Commerce from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Northland Securities raised their price target on SPS Commerce from $151.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on SPS Commerce in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SPS Commerce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.50.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

