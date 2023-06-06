Natixis Investment Managers International Has $46,000 Position in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Natixis Investment Managers International cut its holdings in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG – Get Rating) by 48.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,549 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Everbridge by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,940,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,927,000 after acquiring an additional 590,504 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Everbridge by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,978,191 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,515,000 after purchasing an additional 46,220 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Everbridge during the 4th quarter valued at $445,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Everbridge by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 186,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after purchasing an additional 17,088 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC increased its stake in Everbridge by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 268,027 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,277,000 after purchasing an additional 8,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Everbridge Trading Up 2.2 %

Shares of EVBG traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.02. 17,470 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 456,305. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.55 and a 200-day moving average of $30.04. Everbridge, Inc. has a one year low of $22.50 and a one year high of $42.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Everbridge ( NASDAQ:EVBG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $108.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.39 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 12.90% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Everbridge, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EVBG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Everbridge in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Everbridge from $32.00 to $27.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Stephens downgraded shares of Everbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $34.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Everbridge from $32.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.63.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David J. Henshall acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.24 per share, for a total transaction of $464,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 28,331 shares in the company, valued at $658,412.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 1,554 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.77, for a total transaction of $40,046.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 123,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,171,926.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David J. Henshall purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $23.24 per share, with a total value of $464,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 28,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,412.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Everbridge Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organization’s operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

