Natixis Investment Managers International Lowers Holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Natixis Investment Managers International trimmed its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,893 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 245 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 331 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 1,002.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSE GPN traded up $1.48 on Tuesday, reaching $99.58. 227,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,943,182. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $103.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -208.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Global Payments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.27 and a fifty-two week high of $136.88.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.09. Global Payments had a positive return on equity of 10.67% and a negative net margin of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently -212.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Global Payments from $220.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Global Payments from $160.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Friday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.19.

About Global Payments

(Get Rating)

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.