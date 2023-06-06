Natixis Investment Managers International Reduces Stock Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Natixis Investment Managers International decreased its stake in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 786 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Toro were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toro by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,324,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,885,000 after purchasing an additional 33,795 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Toro by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,042,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $782,031,000 after acquiring an additional 52,208 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Toro by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,880,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,103,000 after acquiring an additional 50,034 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Toro by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,944,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,160,000 after acquiring an additional 6,364 shares during the period. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in Toro during the 1st quarter valued at $150,798,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Toro in a report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, CL King started coverage on Toro in a report on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toro has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.25.

Shares of TTC traded up $2.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $103.04. The company had a trading volume of 143,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,635. The company has a market capitalization of $10.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.16 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The Toro Company has a one year low of $71.86 and a one year high of $117.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $104.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.09.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Toro had a return on equity of 36.04% and a net margin of 10.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Toro Company will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 20th. Toro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

In other news, VP Blake M. Grams sold 11,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.05, for a total value of $1,220,370.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 37,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,972,197.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Toro news, CEO Richard M. Olson sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $1,312,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,913 shares in the company, valued at $1,959,682.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Blake M. Grams sold 11,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.05, for a total value of $1,220,370.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,972,197.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,634 shares of company stock valued at $6,516,758 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

