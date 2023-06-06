Natixis Investment Managers International Sells 288 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Natixis Investment Managers International cut its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,805 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Waste Connections by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,154,877 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,669,438,000 after acquiring an additional 426,512 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 34.7% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,291,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,565,922,000 after acquiring an additional 2,907,249 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 10.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,966,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,346,827,000 after acquiring an additional 981,635 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 9,034,829 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,197,657,000 after acquiring an additional 391,120 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 0.3% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,862,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $932,872,000 after acquiring an additional 23,567 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Connections Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE WCN traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $137.82. The stock had a trading volume of 102,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,458. The stock has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a PE ratio of 41.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.63. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.50 and a 1 year high of $148.20.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $0.255 dividend. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 30.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WCN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Atb Cap Markets raised Waste Connections from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James cut their target price on Waste Connections from $165.00 to $161.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Waste Connections from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waste Connections in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.22.

Waste Connections Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, and disposal services. The firm offers its services to residential, commercial, landfill and transfer stations, and industries such as office, apartments multi-family, construction and demolition, property management, retail, restaurant, and manufacturing.

