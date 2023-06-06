Natixis Investment Managers International Sells 471 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Natixis Investment Managers International lessened its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,736 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 471 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 12,665 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its stake in CVS Health by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 34,429 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 8,089 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $754,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 714,897 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $68,180,000 after acquiring an additional 130,279 shares during the last quarter. 77.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares in the company, valued at $30,089,592. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Trading Down 0.5 %

CVS traded down $0.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $70.39. 2,222,508 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,894,952. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $66.34 and a 1 year high of $107.26. The firm has a market cap of $90.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.92.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The company had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.22 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 79.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVS has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $115.00 to $109.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on CVS Health from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of CVS Health from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.20.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corp. is a health solutions company, which engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate and Other. The Pharmacy Services segment focuses on the pharmacy benefit management solutions.

Featured Articles

