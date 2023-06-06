Natixis Investment Managers International Sells 494 Shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Natixis Investment Managers International lessened its stake in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 494 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AOS. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 1,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in A. O. Smith by 48.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in A. O. Smith in the 4th quarter worth about $122,000. Institutional investors own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at A. O. Smith

In related news, VP Benjamin A. Otchere sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $299,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 547 shares in the company, valued at $38,290. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AOS traded up $0.76 on Tuesday, hitting $69.21. 73,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,164,344. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1-year low of $46.58 and a 1-year high of $71.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $67.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.28.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 28.78%. The business had revenue of $966.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

A. O. Smith Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 75.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. TheStreet raised shares of A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.13.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the North America and Rest of World segments. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and tanks.

Featured Articles

