Natixis Invests $26.08 Million in RH (NYSE:RH)

Natixis purchased a new position in RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 97,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,075,000. Natixis owned 0.41% of RH at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,170,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. raised its holdings in shares of RH by 76.8% in the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of RH by 168.1% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 3,376 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of RH by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,961,000 after purchasing an additional 3,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of RH by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 84.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of RH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of RH from $235.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of RH from $298.00 to $227.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of RH from $370.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of RH from $277.00 to $256.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.06.

RH Stock Up 1.7 %

RH stock traded up $4.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $260.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,895. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $249.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $272.35. The company has a market capitalization of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 2.08. RH has a 12 month low of $207.37 and a 12 month high of $351.53.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $739.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.37 million. RH had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 47.23%. RH’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.78 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that RH will post 10.33 earnings per share for the current year.

RH Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

