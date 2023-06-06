Natixis Lowers Holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Natixis lowered its position in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 511,887 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,900 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Black Knight were worth $31,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BKI. Flossbach Von Storch AG acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight during the fourth quarter worth about $239,752,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Black Knight by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,579,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,230 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,527,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,186,000 after buying an additional 740,142 shares during the period. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 72.4% in the third quarter. Sand Grove Capital Management LLP now owns 1,437,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,072,000 after buying an additional 603,602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Black Knight by 82.3% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,125,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,849,000 after acquiring an additional 508,079 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight Price Performance

Shares of BKI traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $56.72. The stock had a trading volume of 22,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,170,791. Black Knight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.15 and a twelve month high of $69.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.89 billion, a PE ratio of 38.61, a PEG ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.69 and a 200 day moving average of $58.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Black Knight

A number of research firms have commented on BKI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Black Knight from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Black Knight from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services. The Data and Analytics segment caters to the mortgage, real estate, and capital markets verticals.

