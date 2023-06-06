Natixis Purchases 236,892 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Natixis grew its position in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 96.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 483,731 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 236,892 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned 0.07% of American International Group worth $30,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AIG. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC increased its position in American International Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,643 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,242,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its position in American International Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 4,959 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of American International Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 11,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 27,251 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 20.9% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,110 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.01% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

American International Group Price Performance

Shares of AIG stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,793,268. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.44. The company has a market capitalization of $40.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.12. American International Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.66 and a fifty-two week high of $64.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

American International Group Increases Dividend

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.20. American International Group had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $10.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This is an increase from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.71%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Atlantic Securities lowered American International Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on American International Group from $70.00 to $63.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays increased their target price on American International Group from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on American International Group from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on American International Group from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.79.

American International Group Profile

(Get Rating)

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.