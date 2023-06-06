Natixis Raises Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 347.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,239 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 46,777 shares during the period. Natixis owned about 0.09% of United Rentals worth $21,407,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of URI. Kentucky Retirement Systems boosted its stake in United Rentals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 5,502 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ranch Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $592,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 84 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 5,622 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on United Rentals from $505.00 to $498.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on United Rentals in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on United Rentals from $500.00 to $450.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on United Rentals from $441.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on United Rentals from $399.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $421.08.

In other United Rentals news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total transaction of $5,735,880.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,408,915.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $477.99, for a total value of $5,735,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,408,915.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO William E. Grace sold 725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.63, for a total transaction of $260,731.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,520 shares in the company, valued at $2,344,787.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE URI traded up $3.37 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $361.00. The company had a trading volume of 37,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,745. The company has a market cap of $24.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.81. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $230.54 and a 52 week high of $481.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $357.82 and its 200 day moving average is $384.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.15.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $7.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.12 by ($0.17). United Rentals had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 36.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.73 earnings per share. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 39.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.99%.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities. The Specialty segment focuses on the rental of specialty construction products such as trench safety equipment, power and HVAC equipment, fluid solutions equipment, mobile storage equipment and modular office space.

