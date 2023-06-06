Natixis Sells 47,946 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Natixis trimmed its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,870 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 47,946 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in EOG Resources were worth $22,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EOG. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 9,118 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,197 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 10,569 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,018 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Friday, February 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.33.

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:EOG traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $111.40. 212,456 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,605,539. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.98, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.90. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.16 and a 12-month high of $150.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.76.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The company’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.00 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 20.64%.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad, and Other International geographical segments. The Other International segment includes China and Canada operations. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

