Navcoin Price Down 9% Over Last Week (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 10.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 6th. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0470 or 0.00000174 BTC on major exchanges. Navcoin has a total market capitalization of $3.59 million and approximately $47,221.45 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Navcoin has traded down 9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Navcoin

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 76,300,800 coins. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @navcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Navcoin is https://reddit.com/r/navcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. The official message board for Navcoin is medium.com/nav-coin.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin’s encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions.”

