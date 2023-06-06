Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 501 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the previous session’s volume of 1,432 shares.The stock last traded at $17.81 and had previously closed at $17.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, William Blair assumed coverage on Nayax in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Get Nayax alerts:

Nayax Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nayax

Nayax Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nayax during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,667,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Nayax in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $434,000. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nayax in the first quarter worth approximately $1,692,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Nayax during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,107,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Nayax in the 3rd quarter worth $1,072,000. Institutional investors own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform worldwide. The company offers VPOS TOUCH that provides contactless and contact payment options; VPOS FUSION, a cashless payment card reader; ONYX, a contactless card reader and telemetry device; AMIT 3.0, a M2M vending telemetry solution; NOVA 156, a points of sale(POS)-handheld smart POS terminal; NOVA 125,a combined dual interface product with a printer and a barcode scanner; NOVA 55, an android-based that enables clearing payments using swipe, contactless, and contact payment methods, as well as accepting alternative payment methods, such as digital wallets and tap on pay; and NOVA 45 and NOVA 40, a handheld mini smart terminals for attended POS.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nayax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nayax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.