Nayax (NASDAQ:NYAX) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Nayax Ltd. (NASDAQ:NYAX – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 501 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the previous session’s volume of 1,432 shares.The stock last traded at $17.81 and had previously closed at $17.85.
Separately, William Blair assumed coverage on Nayax in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.00.
Nayax Ltd., a fintech company, operates system and payment platform worldwide. The company offers VPOS TOUCH that provides contactless and contact payment options; VPOS FUSION, a cashless payment card reader; ONYX, a contactless card reader and telemetry device; AMIT 3.0, a M2M vending telemetry solution; NOVA 156, a points of sale(POS)-handheld smart POS terminal; NOVA 125,a combined dual interface product with a printer and a barcode scanner; NOVA 55, an android-based that enables clearing payments using swipe, contactless, and contact payment methods, as well as accepting alternative payment methods, such as digital wallets and tap on pay; and NOVA 45 and NOVA 40, a handheld mini smart terminals for attended POS.
