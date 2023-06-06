nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.37-$0.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.37. The company issued revenue guidance of $474.00 million-$478.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $479.84 million. nCino also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to $0.06-$0.08 EPS.

NCNO opened at $24.00 on Tuesday. nCino has a 12 month low of $19.58 and a 12 month high of $39.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.74.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $109.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.47 million. nCino had a negative return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 19.47%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that nCino will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on NCNO. Piper Sandler restated a neutral rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut shares of nCino from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on nCino from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley cut nCino from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, 888 reiterated a reiterates rating on shares of nCino in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, nCino presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $32.50.

In other news, CEO Pierre Naude sold 11,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $265,957.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 871,887 shares in the company, valued at $21,021,195.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Gregory Orenstein sold 1,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $39,202.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 139,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,356,232.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Pierre Naude sold 11,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.11, for a total transaction of $265,957.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 871,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,021,195.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 88,705 shares of company stock worth $2,126,087. Corporate insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in nCino by 56.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of nCino by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of nCino by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in nCino by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in nCino by 47.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. 88.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications to financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a secure cloud-based solution, which empowers bank employees and leaders with true insight into the bank through an end-to-end platform that spans business lines and combines customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting capabilities.

