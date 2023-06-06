New Gold (NYSE:NGD) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

New Gold Price Performance

Shares of NGD stock opened at $1.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $840.89 million, a PE ratio of -8.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.27 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. New Gold has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $1.48.

New Gold (NYSE:NGD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $201.60 million for the quarter. New Gold had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 14.38%. Research analysts expect that New Gold will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold, Inc is a gold mining company, which engages in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

