NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

NewRiver REIT (LON:NRR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a GBX 120 ($1.49) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 39.69% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NRR. Peel Hunt reaffirmed an “add” rating and set a GBX 90 ($1.12) price objective on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research report on Tuesday. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research note on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 103.75 ($1.29).

Get NewRiver REIT alerts:

NewRiver REIT Trading Up 2.9 %

NRR stock traded up GBX 2.41 ($0.03) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 85.91 ($1.07). 546,812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 544,531. NewRiver REIT has a 1 year low of GBX 66.70 ($0.83) and a 1 year high of GBX 100.80 ($1.25). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.09, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 82.72 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 84.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £266.69 million, a PE ratio of 954.52, a P/E/G ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.10.

NewRiver REIT Company Profile

NewRiver REIT plc (‘NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our £1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NewRiver REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewRiver REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.