Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 452,750 Shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV – Get Rating) by 58.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,228,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 452,750 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 1.99% of Verve Therapeutics worth $23,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alphabet Inc. bought a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $376,958,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Verve Therapeutics by 362.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,799,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,194,551 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 56.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,658,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,680,000 after buying an additional 1,316,619 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Verve Therapeutics by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,365,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,479,000 after buying an additional 971,971 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Verve Therapeutics by 73.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,158,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,259,000 after buying an additional 915,090 shares during the period. 98.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VERV stock traded up $1.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $18.00. 314,444 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 684,001. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.70.

Verve Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VERV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verve Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.63.

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development of ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

