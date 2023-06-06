Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 162,759 Shares of Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) by 31.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 673,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162,759 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.96% of Beam Therapeutics worth $26,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BEAM. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 68.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,336,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,149,000 after buying an additional 1,354,781 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,174,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,153,000 after purchasing an additional 927,970 shares during the period. Alphabet Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $15,321,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Beam Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $10,835,000. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Beam Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $12,721,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John M. Evans sold 5,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $156,429.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,124,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,082,746.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Beam Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Evans sold 5,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total value of $156,429.91. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,124,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,082,746.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 2,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.31, for a total transaction of $74,380.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,494,373.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,533 shares of company stock valued at $288,945. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Beam Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ BEAM traded up $0.49 on Tuesday, hitting $34.43. The stock had a trading volume of 318,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,018. The company has a market capitalization of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.63. Beam Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.04 and a 52-week high of $73.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.05 and a 200-day moving average of $37.96.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.36) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $24.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.41 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 42.04% and a negative net margin of 412.45%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Beam Therapeutics Inc. will post -5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BEAM has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $50.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.91.

About Beam Therapeutics

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

See Also

